Carlson Capital Management Purchases 516 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $315.78. 1,293,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

