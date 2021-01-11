Carlson Capital Management Purchases 496 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. 452,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

