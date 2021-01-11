Carlson Capital Management Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.29. 14,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

