Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $208.42. 17,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

