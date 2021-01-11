Carlson Capital Management Buys 691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after acquiring an additional 440,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. 938,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,941,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

