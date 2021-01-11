Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.
