Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,720. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

