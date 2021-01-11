Capital One Financial (COF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

1/7/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $78.00 to $102.00.

11/12/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COF opened at $110.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $111.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

