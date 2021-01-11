Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,735.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,735 ($61.86) and last traded at GBX 4,734 ($61.85), with a volume of 3229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,715 ($61.60).

The firm has a market cap of £610.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,643.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,533.

In other news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

