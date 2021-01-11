CanYaCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $51.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.