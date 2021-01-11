Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $19.23 on Monday. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Canon by 623.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 826,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canon by 75.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

