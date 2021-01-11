Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWB. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

