Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 162,200 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,314,430,703.87.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting C$146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 323,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,262. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.40.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.