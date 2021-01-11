Canaccord Genuity Raises Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

HBM stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

