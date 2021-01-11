Canaccord Genuity Boosts Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$15.00

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

TSE:SPB opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.99.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

