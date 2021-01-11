Canaccord Genuity Boosts AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$23.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

