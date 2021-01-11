Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.50. Canaan shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 10,534 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CAN. BidaskClub upgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

