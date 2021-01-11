Callisto Network Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $60,632.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $925.16 or 0.03028376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

