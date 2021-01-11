Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELY. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.