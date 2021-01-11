Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.78.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.