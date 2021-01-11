C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.11

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 9843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.