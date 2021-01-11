Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $92,735.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $92,735.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00480786 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

