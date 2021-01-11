Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CMI traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,913. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.36.
CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.95.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
