Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,913. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

