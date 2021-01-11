Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,236,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,079,992. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

