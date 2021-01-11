Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.44. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

