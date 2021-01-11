Brokers Offer Predictions for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.87 on Monday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.