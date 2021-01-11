Brokers Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $191.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.90. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.