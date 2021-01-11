Brokers Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE BRO opened at $48.02 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 303.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.