Brokers Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.