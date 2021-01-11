Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $20.94

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 165.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

