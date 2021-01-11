Brokerages Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT at €76.93

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.47 ($91.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.00 ($88.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €77.70 and a 200-day moving average of €67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

