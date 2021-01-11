Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $24.14

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 12,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,903,348 in the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

