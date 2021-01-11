Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Price Target at €167.90

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €167.90 ($197.53).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

EPA:RI traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €157.95 ($185.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is €157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.77. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

