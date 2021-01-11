Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Price Target at $322.86

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $367.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.03 and a 200-day moving average of $266.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

