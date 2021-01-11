Brokerages Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT at $56.20

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. ValuEngine cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

