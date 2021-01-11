Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $73.57

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

