Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Price Target at €151.66

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.66 ($178.42).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €134.80 ($158.59). 165,574 shares of the stock traded hands. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.37.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

