Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,100. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.