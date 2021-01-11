Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,345.95

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $12.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $59,423,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 380.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,652.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,652,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

