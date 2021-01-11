Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report $5.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

