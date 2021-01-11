Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce $5.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $11.71. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,512.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,286,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,830.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

