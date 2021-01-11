Brokerages Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

