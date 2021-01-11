Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

BGS stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.