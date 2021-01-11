Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.