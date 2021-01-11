Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.54 Million

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report $184.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $650,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,322,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

