Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 363,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

