Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 49.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 251,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 285,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,940. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.05.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.