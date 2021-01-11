Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

MESA stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last 90 days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

