Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. Calix reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $31.84 on Monday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 576,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.