Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 836,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.